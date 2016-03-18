Bats headed to Panhandle quicker than expected

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - A local police department is urging people to be on the look out for bats.

Last year, Canyon tested multiple bats and three came back positive for rabies. The virus is carried in a bat's saliva, and it can be fatal to unvaccinated humans and pets.

The type of bats seen around here are Mexican Free-tailed bats. Their migration period begins around April and May and they stay here through September.

With the recent warmer weather, local experts are expecting to see bats come in during the first two weeks of April instead of the last few weeks of the month.

Residents should contact their local police department or animal control if they find this animal nesting inside or outside their home.

"I've had people go out and bury them and they get sick because the bat had rabies," Canyon Animal Control officer Lisa Cox said. "You definitely want to call somebody if it's in your house or around your animals because we don't know if it bit you or your animals and we need to have them tested."

A bats bite is very small and easy to miss. Officials recommend going to your doctor if you find a bat inside your home.

The City of Canyon will not charge homeowners for going and picking up the bats. They will also take care of sending the bat to get tested for rabies. Officials will inform home owners whether the test come back positive or negative.

Animal Control will only respond to instances where the bat is inside a home or nesting outside.

