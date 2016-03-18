High Plains Food Bank and Olive Garden hope to inspire more restaurant donors

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank is always looking for more perishable donations, and is now using one local restaurant's donation program as an example for others.



A partnership between Olive Garden and the food bank has supplied thousands of meals to families throughout the panhandle area.

This success has the food bank looking for more restaurants to donate perishable foods.

"What we do is if we have any unused surplus food that hasn't met our guest demands, then that gets frozen," said Randall Marlatt, General Manager of the Olive Garden off I-40 and Western."

This isn't leftover food that is set to expire. It's sauces, soups, vegetables and proteins that go straight to families who would otherwise go hungry.

"Protein is something that we cannot get enough of at the food bank," said Zack Wilson, Executive Director of the High Plains Food Bank. "We can't get enough meat, we can't get enough of any of those items to meet demand, and they're willing to step up and donate some of this that you would eat if you walked in the door today."

Over the course of their 13 year partnership, Olive Garden has donated more than 50,000 pounds of food, creating more than 40,000 meals.

"It's not something that for us is a second thing, it's the first thing," said Marlatt. "It's always at the top of our minds, and it's something that we look forward to every week."

Both Olive Garden and the food bank follow several food safety regulations that make this donation program possible.

"Without this program, there would be a lot less food on the table tonight for people who need it," said Wilson.

