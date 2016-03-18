Medical students look forward to 'Match Day' ceremony

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Medical students all across the United States will take part in the 32nd Annual Match Day, Friday morning.

Each year, approximately 50 graduating students from the TTUHSC School of Medicine, take part in a Match Day letter opening ceremony.



The students are among thousands across the country who will simultaneously open an envelope revealing the destination of where they will complete their residencies.

Texas Tech Health Sciences Center center in Amarillo will be hosting their letter opening at the Amarillo Country Club. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with the letter opening taking place promptly at 11 a.m. to coincide with other 'Match Days' around the nation.





