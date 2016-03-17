Two local nursing homes will be merging by the end of this year

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Over the next several months, current staff and patients will start to see big changes in two local nursing homes.

Bivins Memorial will merge with sister facility Childers Place by the end of the year.

For over 60 years Bivins has been offering long term care and rehabilitation services to the elderly.

Reasoning behind the merger is to focus on giving patients in home care and to strengthen their rehab services.

"The boards of directors have looked at the community and the way baby boomers are coming in to the future we know they want services at home and have as independent settings as possible," Bivins Memorial CEO Judy Day said.

At this time, Bivins Memorial is only accepting new skilled care/rehab patients. After the merger, those patients will be admitted at Childers Place.

Day tells us Bivins has provided patients with a personal adviser to help them with the transition.

"We have assigned individual coordinators to work with each of our residents." "They will be helping them ask good questions and make a choice that is right for both the loved one and the facility and the family members as well," Day said.

As for employees, the facility currently has 82 and some will be able to transfer to Childers as if there are openings or can pursue other interests.

Once the merger happens, the company anticipates a small number of their staff to be let go. They sat they will help them by offering job coaching assistance and letters of reference.

The merger does not have a set date yet but Newschannel 10 will keep you updated as soon as a date is released.

