AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A hit and run suspect found hiding in bushes is now in police custody.

Amarillo police arrested 32 year old Jonathan Michael Wing just after reports of a hit and run accident in the 300 block of South Fairmont. Officers watched Wing run through alleys before catching up to him hiding out.

After further investigation it was discovered that Wing had stolen the same truck he wrecked earlier in the day from a convenience store parking lot.

The green Chevy pickup was stolen while it was left running on Plains Blvd.

APD says Wing was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. He has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

