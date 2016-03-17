Massive recall involves canned tuna

NATIONWIDE (KFDA) - On the heels of one massive recall comes another, as a second company pulls an even larger amount of tuna from store shelves.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Bumble Bee Foods is recalling more than 31,000 cases of canned tuna after possible contamination.

The company says they have made changes in their commercial sterilization process that could result in a contaminated product, which is why they have decided to proceed with caution.

There have been no reports of illness and only cases produced in February of this year are affected.

The can codes start with the letter "T" and have a "Best if Used By" date of February 10th and February 29th of 2019.

Cans to watch for are 5 oz. cans of Chunk Light Tuna in Water, 5 oz. cans of Chunk Light Tuna in Oil and 4 packs of 5 oz. Chunk Light Tuna in Water.

For more information you can call the company at (888) 820-1947 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

