Pampa Police Department welcomes new unit, uniforms and vehicles

PAMPA, TX (KFDA) - New additions to an area police department have officers in good spirits to better execute their duties.

Pampa officers seem pleased and excited with the changes they began seeing Monday, and they hope even more changes are in store.

New uniforms, new cars, and a new traffic unit were introduced by the Pampa Police Department this week.

But they say it's not all about what the new tools can do, it's also about what the officers can do.

"The uniforms, and the cars and stepping up in those areas a little bit not only is good for our guys, but I think it shows the community that we take that part of what we do serious," said Chief of Police Lance Richburg. "We think appearance...actually they teach you in law enforcement your presence is actually your initial use of force."

"The consensus around here is everybody loves them. The better you look, and the better you present yourself, the better you're going to represent the community and the people you're here for," says Sgt. Tobie Bias.

For the first time, the department will have a motorcycle division consisting of two officers. Bias says this will take some stress off current patrols.

"It'll be a unique experience," Bias said. "It's going to help out my day shift patrol shift. We're not going to be doing funeral escorts and our other extra-duty activities. The motorcycles are going to take a lot of that off us, they're going to do a lot of our traffic enforcement."

And it doesn't stop there. Richburg says there's a lot more in store for the department.

"We're looking at other programs in the future to include physical fitness incentive programs for the men and women in our department and all of these things are not just to put sugar on top of something to make it look a little sweeter, we're really trying to provide the best service we can provide and I think all of these things help get us there," he said.

The department is currently in the process of outfitting every officer with a body camera, which they hope will be done soon.

