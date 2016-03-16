Controlled burn at Buffalo Lake Wildlife Refuge

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Because of the continuing fire danger, one local wildlife refuge is working to reduce their risk of a large grass fire. With the help of Randall County Fire and the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, the Buffalo Lake Wildlife Refuge will be conducting a controlled burn starting today.

Towns around the Panhandle have been experiencing abnormally high spring temperatures this year and coupled with high winds and our lack of rain the risk of a grass fire is high. The danger is also elevated because of the wet summer the Panhandle experienced last year. But, the refuge is taking matters in to their own hands of a fire breaks out.

They are working to burn off the dead and over grown plants in hopes of making a fire easier to control. A burn specialist will also be on scene to oversee the project, and because of our dry conditions Randall County Fire crews are on standby to keep the fire under control. The controlled burn will last until this Saturday and may cause a lack of visibility in the area because of heavy smoke.