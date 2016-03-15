Vape juice posing danger for toddlers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Your home may contain an appealing substance to toddlers that can put their lives at risk.

The Centers of Disease and Control and Prevention has seen a rise in nicotine-related calls. Approximately half of those calls involve children younger than 5-years-old.

Many of the calls are linked to young children drinking vaping liquid.

"To me you have to be responsible with everything that you do, so if you vape you do not want to leave e-liquid out for a toddler to get," said Russ Anglen, owner of The Great E-Vape.

Individual vape juices do come with warning labels for children, as well as a child-proof cap to help prevent young kids from opening them. Yet if children have an easy access to the product, they can still get inside the bottle.

The levels in nicotine range between zero to 24 mg/mL in Anglen's shop. Yet even if a child gets a hold of a small dosage of nicotine, they are still at a high risk for poisoning.

According to the CDC, children can become poisoned by the vape liquid in three ways: ingestion, heavy inhalation, or absorption through the skin or eyes.

If by any case your child comes in contact with the nicotine liquid, call the Texas Panhandle Poison Center at 806-354-1630.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.