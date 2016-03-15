Kansas train derailment passengers critically injured airlifted to Amarillo hospital

UPDATE: County officials in Kansas say a separate vehicle accident may be to blame for damaged rails before the Amtrak train crashed.

The two passengers airlifted to Amarillo were brought in by two different flight services and are still listed in critical condition.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two passengers from the Kansas Amtrak train derailment were airlifted in critical condition to an Amarillo hospital.

Caytie Martin with Northwest Texas Hospital says the two were airlifted to Amarillo after the early morning derailment Monday.

The accident happened near Cimarron, a rural community west of Wichita, Kansas.

Investigators say they will be searching through recorded data today, but at this point they do know the train was travelling at normal speed. The engineer did see a misalignment on the rail which caused him to brake.

32 passengers were treated for injuries from the accident, with most of them being released.

The NTSB is expected to be on the scene investigating for at least a week.



