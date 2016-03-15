Kansas train derailment passengers critically injured airlifted to Amarillo hospital

UPDATE: County officials in Kansas say a separate vehicle accident may be to blame for damaged rails before the Amtrak train crashed.
The two passengers airlifted to Amarillo were brought in by two different flight services and are still listed in critical condition.
--------------------
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two passengers from the Kansas Amtrak train derailment were airlifted in critical condition to an Amarillo hospital.
Caytie Martin with Northwest Texas Hospital says the two were airlifted to Amarillo after the early morning derailment Monday.
The accident happened near Cimarron, a rural community west of Wichita, Kansas.
Investigators say they will be searching through recorded data today, but at this point they do know the train was travelling at normal speed. The engineer did see a misalignment on the rail which caused him to brake.
32 passengers were treated for injuries from the accident, with most of them being released.
The NTSB is expected to be on the scene investigating for at least a week.
RELATED STORY: Investigators in Amtrak derailment looking at rail condition
RELATED STORY: Amtrak train derails in Kansas, injuring at least 32
Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.