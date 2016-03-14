Two drivers sent to hospital in separate overnight accidents - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Two drivers sent to hospital in separate overnight accidents

 AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police say two drivers were sent to the hospital overnight after separate car accidents.

The first wreck was a single car rollover at 24th and Grand Street just after 1:00 a.m. Police say the car that flipped over took out power lines and damaged a fire hydrant. The driver was taken immediately to the hospital.

The second accident sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital with serious injuries when he crashed into a car at the intersection of 58th and Georgia.

Officers say this wreck took place just before 2:00 this morning and the condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

Both accidents are under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly