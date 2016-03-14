Two drivers sent to hospital in separate overnight accidents

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police say two drivers were sent to the hospital overnight after separate car accidents.

The first wreck was a single car rollover at 24th and Grand Street just after 1:00 a.m. Police say the car that flipped over took out power lines and damaged a fire hydrant. The driver was taken immediately to the hospital.

The second accident sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital with serious injuries when he crashed into a car at the intersection of 58th and Georgia.

Officers say this wreck took place just before 2:00 this morning and the condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

Both accidents are under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department.

