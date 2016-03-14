Man ejected in Highway 60 rollover

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Emergency crews are working to clear the scene in Potter County after an early morning accident where a man was ejected.

NewsChannel 10 was at the scene on Highway 60 near the Tyson Plant where a car went off the road, across railroad tracks and rolled over twice.

Potter County deputies say the wreck happened around 5:30 as the man driving was headed to work at Tyson. When emergency crews arrived, even though the driver was thrown from the car, he was sitting up and able to speak. He was however, taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

