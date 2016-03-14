Shooting in Forest Hill Park leaves one person injured

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at Forest Hill Park.
Police said a juvenile male was shot in the parking lot of the park on N. Apache Sunday evening around 7:30.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available at this point in the investigation.
Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Residents will soon see a big change on two major Amarillo streets.
Residents will soon see a big change on two major Amarillo streets.
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 30
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 30
The 10th Annual Coffee Memorial Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive kicks-off today.
The 10th Annual Coffee Memorial Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive kicks-off today.
Since Amarillo's 4th of July celebration will be downtown this year instead of at John Stiff Park, first responders are taking extra precautions to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
Since Amarillo's 4th of July celebration will be downtown this year instead of at John Stiff Park, first responders are taking extra precautions to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.