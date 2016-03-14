Shooting in Forest Hill Park leaves one person injured

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at Forest Hill Park.

Police said a juvenile male was shot in the parking lot of the park on N. Apache Sunday evening around 7:30.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available at this point in the investigation.

