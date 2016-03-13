More than eight million Texans are now registered organ and tissue donors

AUSTIN, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety logged more than one million new organ donors to the Donate Life Texas Registry in 2015.

This brings the state total to more than eight million potential donors.

In 2015, 250 people registered through DPS as donors made possible 751 transplants, according to Donate Life Texas.

Currently more than 13,000 people are awaiting organ or tissue transplants in Texas alone.

Residents interested in becoming organ donors can register when applying for or renewing a drivers license or identification card, or enroll online in either English or Spanish .

