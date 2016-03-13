Lane Closures for March 14-20

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - There are several lane closures that may affect your commute this week.

On I-27 and Washington Street, expect lane closures at the southbound exit to Washington Street for bridge beam repair work during the overnight hours from Sunday through Wednesday. There will be no traffic allowed on southbound Washington Street under the overpass while work is being done. Southbound traffic on Washington Street will be allowed during daylight hours, and northbound traffic will not be affected.

On the US 87 frontage roads, expect lane closures in both directions from 15th Street to Loop 335 (St. Francis) for fog sealing.

On the I-40 frontage roads, expect lane closures in both directions at various locations from Grand Street to Pullman Street for patching.

On the I-27 frontage roads, expect continued lane closures at various locations from Western Street to 45th Street for tree-trimming work.

On FM 2381, expect continued lane closures in both directions from I-40 to FM 1061 (Boys Ranch Road) for patching.

On Western Street at Loop 335 (Hollywood), the roadway is closed on the south side of the intersection through the end of March as part of the freeway reconstruction project. Traffic from Loop 335 wishing to go south on Western Street will need to use Bell Street south to Sundown Lane. Traffic on Western Street heading north toward Loop 335 will still be able to access all points south of the closure.