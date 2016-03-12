Man arrested for allegedly stealing cattle

DALHART, TX (KFDA) - A Guymon, OK, man is arrested after rangers say they caught him in the act of stealing cattle.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Rangers were contacted concerning the suspected theft of the cattle from a livestock auction in Dalhart.

Two rangers set up surveillance at the sale barn and said they watched Dannie Talcott, 63, load cattle onto a truck - some he had purchased, others he did not pay for.

Police say Talcott admitted to stealing two head of cattle, and then confessed to committing the same crime on four separate occasions.

He is charged with Theft of Livestock, and the other four cases will be presented to the Dallam-Hartley County District Attorney.