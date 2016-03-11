RECALL ROUNDUP: Foods are causing injury/illness, plus different airbags for automakers

(KFDA) - In this week's 'Recall Roundup', more than 4,500 pounds of chicken nuggets have been recalled after company officials say there could be plastic inside the product.

Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets are being pulled from store shelves after complaints from consumers. Reports of small, solid, clear plastic pieces have been found inside the chicken.

The packages affected by the recall are 8 ounce boxed packages containing 18 chicken nuggets. They have a 'Best if Used by' date of September 27, 2016. The lot number to check for on the package is P-2617. The company advises consumers not to eat the product if you have it. You can either throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

There have been no reports of injury from the recall at this point.

----------

Another popular toddler snack involved in recalls this week is 'GoGo Squeez' applesauce pouches. Materne North America Corporation makes the product and says residue that is is unsafe could potentially be inside the applesauce.

The pouches affected have a 'Best if Used by' date of December of 2015 through March of 2017. Consumers should look for a 5 digit code on the back of the pouch or bottom of the box.

----------

Progressive Gourmet Incorporated has pulled a popular breakfast sandwich sold at Starbucks after possible Listeria concerns. Recalled products are the 6 ounce sausage, egg and cheddar cheese English muffin sandwiches. They are individually wrapped in clear plastic packages with a 'Best if Used by' date of August 7, 2016.

They were sold in 250 Starbucks stores in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on march 3rd and 4th.

So far no illnesses have been reported but symptoms of infection from Listeria can take up to 70 days to develop.

----------

Nestle USA is recalling nearly three million boxes of 'Di'Giorno' pizzas, 'Stouffer's Lasagna and 'Lean Cuisine' meals after customers claim to have found pieces of glass in some of the products.

The glass may have gotten into the food from spinach that is used, however, the investigation is still ongoing. The affected pizzas include 'Thin & Crispy Spinach and Garlic', as well as the rising crust.

Also added to the recall are the Spinach & Mushroom and Tuscan-Style Chicken Pizza. There are 5 'Lean Cuisine' products recalled that include Spinach & Mushroom pizza and Spinach Artichoke Ravioli.

Three different sizes of the Stouffer's Vegetable Lasagna were pulled from store freezers. As well as the Spinach Souffle and Chicken Lasagna.

----------

Last but not least, General Motors is issuing another recall for airbags, however these were not made by Takata. GM says a stop-sales order has been placed and 1,750 new model vehicles are being recalled.

The affected trucks are the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups. Also involved in the recall are Chevy Malibu Sedans, all 2016 models.

Company officials say they may have defective front air bags, and were not made by Takata. There have been no reports of injury.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.