Overnight fire burns south Amarillo restaurant

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Red River Steakhouse at 4332 Southwest 45th went up in flames around 1:00 this morning.



It took 26 firefighters and 8 trucks to put out the blaze. Investigators believe the fire started in the storage room and spread to the attic of the building.



The fire was contained to the back of the building but heavy smoke spread throughout the restaurant. Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to help clear out the smoke.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.



The fire was under control shortly after 2:00 a.m. and the incident is now under investigation.





