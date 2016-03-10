Violent prisoners escape in Artesia, residents warned to lock doors

ARTESIA, NM (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police are alerting the public today, warning of two violent prisoners who escaped in the Artesia area during a prisoner transport.

Authorities say Lionel Clah and Joseph Cruz were last accounted for around 8:30 Wednesday night. They were both wearing white prisoner jumpsuits and were bound by shackles.

Lionel Clah is a 29 year old Native American man, 5'11" and 175 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Clah has several tattoos on his body, including the name, "LARISSA" on his left wrist. He's wanted for Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony upon a Peace Officer.

Joseph Cruz is a 32 year old Hispanic man, 5'5", 165 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. Cruz has multiple tattoos as well, with the word "ALIAS" on the back of his neck and 3 dots on his right wrist. He's wanted for First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Child Abuse.

The N.M. Department of Corrections transport van was moving the prisoners at the time. State police have warned anyone residing or traveling in the area of Artesia and Roswell or along major roadways in the area such as US 285 and US 82, should be warned to lock their doors and not to pick up hitchhikers.

These prisoners are considered dangerous and the public is advised to use caution. Anyone with information about or who sees the individuals matching the description of the escaped prisoners should contact the New Mexico State Police Roswell office at 575-622-7200.

