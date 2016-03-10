Life Challenge of Amarillo's Celebrate Freedom Banquet fundraiser

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Life Challenge of Amarillo is celebrating freedom in a banquet that raises money for the program. Executive Director Daniel Spitler says the program has been around for 35 years and it provides a place to stay and basic needs for men trying to get back on their feet. The program runs strictly on donations with the help of volunteers who provide a solid foundation.

If you'd like to help Life Challenge of Amarillo you can join them tonight for their "Celebrate Freedom Banquet". The event starts at 6:00 in the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Ballroom.



Tickets are only $50 dollars for the event with all of the money staying in house to help the program continue supporting men in our community. You can call 352-0385 for more information or go to lifechallengeofamarillo.com

