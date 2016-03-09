Hutchinson County Jail shuttling inmates around the panhandle during closure

STINNETT, TX (KFDA) - While upgrades are being done to keep an area jail open, costs are proving to be a burden.

The Hutchinson County Jail has the ability to house 70 inmates, but they are currently housing none. Still, big money is being spent to keep detainees detained.

A jail inspection a year ago revealed to the Hutchinson County Jail staff, changes needed to be made in order to meet jail standards.

Last month, they began renovations to do just that. But along with these changes comes having to clear the building of all people.

"Right now we have nobody in jail," says Sheriff Don Johnson. "We have inmates in Wheeler county, Randall county, Parmer County, Hale County and Lubbock County."

And it isn't cheap to shuttle and house inmates in other counties. In March alone, they will spend $97,000 on just that. The department is also in charge of taking inmates to and from court for various reasons...leaving another burden on workers.

"Yeah it's a headache, you know that's a lot of miles, especially Lubbock. We have to go down there and pick up 2 or 3 for court. Now you're talking 175 miles one way, round trip. You know it takes all day. It's an all day process," says Johnson.

While the county's budget is facing a heavy blow now, Sheriff Johnson says he does not anticipate it to go on for much longer. The completion date was projected for April 22nd.

"Today they told us they're ahead of schedule a little bit, and we're looking at possibly good Friday which is about 2 and a half weeks or 2 weeks. Hopefully we'll be back. Once we get that done and get everybody back here, it'll be a big load off our shoulders."

Once the renovations are done, it will be up to the state fire marshal and jail standards to approve the move back in.