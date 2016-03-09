Pantex to hire 300 people in the next few months

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Pantex is planning to hire 300 new employees in the next few months.

With more demand to monitor the nation's nuclear stock pile, the National Nuclear Security Administration is increasing the workload at Pantex over the next few years.

The company is aiming to hire a total of 650 new employees by the end of the fiscal year to account for this extra work.

"We're hiring for just about all quadrants out at Pantex," said Steve Myers, media relations spokesperson for Pantex. "If you've got a background in science, engineering, technology, math, sure, we could use you. But there's the special forces out there and administrative [personnel]. Everything that we have out there we will pretty much have openings for."

Amarillo's economy may see a slight increase with this sharp influx of new people joining the workforce.

"To have that many workers out at Pantex, and they're very well paying jobs, it think it will have a positive impact on the economy here," said Myers.

The company has a history of hiring local workers, and plans to do so with this new round of jobs.

"One of our biggest desires is to still hire locally," said Myers. "We've got some great students coming out of WTAMU and Texas Tech, all the way down to the Lubbock area, with engineering, math science, all that. So that's where we're gonna start looking first because we always try to hire from the local employment field to fill the jobs at Pantex."

Pantex is working with Workforce Solutions Panhandle to find the best applicants, and will also be at the Amarillo Job Fair coming up on April 5th.

"We've already started getting the word out, we've started hiring earlier this year," said Myers. "We've brought in a few dozen people already. We're trying to get that number up to 300 in the next couple months. The best thing people can do now is keep an eye out for hiring events, job fairs, anything like that that they might be interested in."

Pantex currently has 122 job openings listed.

Trent Morris, director of Workforce Solutions Panhandle, encourages anyone interested to register here . Workforce Solutions will help Pantex by placing job postings and looking for qualified individuals through the website. Supply a clear and detailed resume including relevant work experience and educational qualifications.

Those interested can also apply through the Pantex website .

