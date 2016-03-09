APD officers arrest Oklahoma man that turns up wanted for kidnapping

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Oklahoma man wanted for kidnapping, among other things has been arrested by Amarillo police.

Around midnight Tuesday, officers stopped 21 year old Darius Solis on a traffic violation in the 1700 block of Dale Street.

During the stop, officers found that his passenger, 24 year old Jose Vasquez Jr. was wanted on multiple warrants. One of which was kidnapping out of Oklahoma.

Solis was arrested for an outstanding municipal warrant in Randall County, while Vasquez was booked into the Potter County jail on outstanding warrants.

Other charges Vasquez is facing include Domestic Assault with a dangerous weapon and driving while his license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

