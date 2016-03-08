Texas Tech officials talk vet school plans, goals

The vet school will be built behind the School of Medicine on the TTUHSC campus (Source: KFDA)

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Texas Tech University officials are now working with area industries to create a vet school model unique to the panhandle's needs.

Since the announcement about a new vet school coming to Amarillo, Tech has been doing research with local leaders in the beef, dairy, and swine industries, as well as meeting with local veterinarians and politicians.

Officials have also been looking at vet schools across the country.

"We have a great basis in agricultural sciences at TTU, we have a great basis in health related education from the Health Sciences Center, so we can formulate and put together a veterinary medical program without having to follow any specific ways of doing something," said Dr. Tedd Mitchell, president of the Health Sciences Center. "So we're trying to get input from everybody about how to piece this thing together that's the most effective for the needs of the community."

Tech administrators noted seeing a big need for more rural vets and vets specializing in large animals.

"Our goal is to design a program that will be unique to solve that problem," said Robert Duncan, Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System. "We want to be able to ensure that we have graduates that go into these fields, and that we recruit and attract the types of students who really have the aptitude and the ability to succeed in these types of practices."

Adding a vet school to the TTUHSC's current programs will create what Mitchell called a more comprehensive approach to health care.

"If you look at what's called a one health approach, the health issues that animals have - oftentimes if you mess up the food supply - there are consequences for humans as well," said Mitchell. "So having something that is a more comprehensive approach on health care that involves veterinary medical care is what we're wanting to do."

Amarillo's location is ideal for students to take advantage of the abundance of animal industries.

"This is the epicenter for the beef industry," said Mitchell. "We just want to make it the epicenter for everything academic, including research that goes with that."

Money to build and staff the school in large part will come from donors and state funding.

But there's one big expense most vet schools need that the panhandle already offers to students.

"One of the costs for vet school is having your own animal hospital," said Mitchell. "That gives you really high overhead that's passed along in cost to the students. If you use a distributive model, where you're using local veterinarians for a lot of your educational process, your overhead is lower, and you can pass that on to students."

Mitchell said he is estimating the vet school facilities will take up about 35,000 square feet of space, and will be located on the Health Science Center campus behind the School of Medicine.

Pending legislative approval, construction could start on the new school by early 2017.

