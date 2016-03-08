IHOP's National Pancake Day draws large crowd

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Today is National Pancake Day, and members of the community have gathered to celebrate it for a good cause.

Guests at IHOP received a free stack of pancakes in exchange for a donation for Children's Miracle Network and Shriners Hospital for Children.

Mayor Paul Harpole even came out to serve pancakes in support of the fundraiser.

There is still time to get out and get your pancakes. All IHOP locations will stop serving for the fundraiser at 7:00 tonight.

