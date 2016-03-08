Perryton man killed in motorcycle accident

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Perryton man is dead after a motorcycle accident in southwest Amarillo Monday night.

Police say just after 9:00 p.m., 20-year-old Brandon Turner was driving his motorcycle South down Soncy St. when he reportedly ran into a car that pulled out from Buccola St. Turner was then run over by another car, police said. The other driver was not injured in the collision.

Reports show Turner's high rate of speed may have been a factor in the accident. He was not wearing a helmet.

The incident remains under investigation. If you know anything about the third vehicle involved, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.



