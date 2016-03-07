Fundraiser springs CISD Education Foundation forward to success

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The CISD Education Foundation has their second annual fundraiser in the books, proving to be a success.

Board members and attendees enjoyed a night at the Piehl Barn in Bushland while raising funds to help with student scholarships and teacher grants.

Celebrity waiters served those donating to the cause, earning tips for the foundation. NewsChannel 10 raised the largest amount in the media competition. In all, more than $2,000 were raised in tips alone.

Local band, 'Next to Kin' performed during dinner and silent auction activities. The biggest winner in the night's raffle took home a $5,000 scholarship.

If you would like to make donations to the CISD Education Foundation, you can contact Ashley Shadbolt at 806-677-2605.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.