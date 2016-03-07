College students see consequences of distracted driving in Clarendon

CLARENDON, TX (KFDA) - Today, the 2016 "Arrive Alive Tour" presented by UNITE will be held at Clarendon College.

Numbers show that 89% of Americans have cell phones and drivers under the age of 20 have the highest number of distracted driving crashes that end in death.

The UNITE group will use a high-tech simulator, impact video and a number of other resources to educate the public about the dangers of texting or drinking while driving.

Presentations will begin at 10:00 this morning and will last until 4:00 this afternoon. You can find the event just outside the cafeteria on the Clarendon College campus.

