One man dead, another in custody following stabbing in Pampa

PAMPA, TX (KFDA) - One man is dead and another is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Pampa.

Police responded to a stabbing call in the 2600 block of Navajo at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found 32-year-old Michael Bellinger in the residence and said he had multiple stab wounds.

Bellinger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Police located the suspect, 24-year-old Carlos Nava-Mendoza of Oklahoma City, a block over on the 2700 block of Navajo several hours later.

Officers said they found him hiding under an RV and took him into custody. He is in the process of being booked into the Gray County Jail on a murder charge.

Police said they have information leading them to believe the suspect and victim were acquaintances.

