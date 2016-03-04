Women who have experienced Domestic Violence are more prone to Chronic Stress

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Current studies have linked women who have gone through a domestic violent relationship are more prone to health problems.

Amarillo's Family Support Services has aided over 250 victims at their facilities from 2015 until now.

The organization says family violence sends more women to the hospital than car wrecks or illnesses. When victims do come in, it is not unusual for them to already exhibit long term effects from domestic violence.

"When a victim does come to see us, usually their situation has escalated to that point where there has been some physical injuries," FSS Coordinator Angie Stovall said. "So they may have some long or short term effect from an injury of being harmed in an assault."

Chronic stress can often lead to high blood pressure, depression, and anxiety. These women are also more prone to sleep difficulties, eating disorders, emotional distress and homicide or suicide.

"Victims often complain of more chronic stress and stress related illnesses, some anxiety of course mental health issues as well its not unusual for victims of family violence to talk about depression and suicidal thoughts," Stovall said.

"Unfortunately when people are exposed to chronic stress it can be elevated by a situation where physical abuse or emotional abuse in a house hold. It is going to create extra fear causing these hormones to rise," Cardiovascular Doctor Suresh Neelagaru said.

If you want to contact Amarillo's Family Support Services they are completely anonymous and have their hotline open 24/7 to answer any questions you may have regarding domestic abuse or violence.

