WT releases renderings of potential new football stadium

An exterior TV screen will broadcast other football games while fans tailgate prior to kick-off (Source: WTAMU)

Plans to incorporate old traditions include bringing the buffalo statue from Kimbrough to the opening of the new stadium (Source: WTAMU)

The proposed stadium will have a horseshoe structure with a jumbotron on the open south side (Source: WTAMU)

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Designs for West Texas A&M University's proposed on-campus football stadium have now been released.

WT students will vote at the end of the month whether to approve the construction and funding for a replacement for Kimbrough Memorial Stadium.

"There are a lot of emotional ties to the traditions at Kimbrough," said Michael McBroom, WT's Director of Athletics. "In the 70's I was working high school football games with my grandfather, and it's been a great place for football games. But you have to look forward at what the next generations want, and an on-campus stadium really can allow us to do some things we've never been able to do.

The stadium is designed as a horseshoe structure that would seat 12,000 fans, with room for expansion if necessary.

It would take the place of the soccer and track fields near the Buffalo Sports Park.

Those facilities would be rebuilt in a different part of campus, and will not affect the soccer and track seasons.

Relocation and construction for the whole project are estimated at around $26 million.

Most of the project would be funded through an increase in student fees.

Student starting at WT in the fall of 2016 will pay an increase of $150 per semester on top of the existing athletic fee.

The new stadium would include TV equipment that would give media students at WT the chance to run live broadcasts of the games.

And unlike Kimbrough, this stadium would be ADA compliant, making it easier for disabled fans to enjoy the game.

"When we put an on-campus football stadium here, it will help not only football recruiting, not only athletic recruiting, but recruiting for the general student body," said McBroom. "I anticipate it'll have a great impact on our future enrollment."

According to McBroom, the football team is looking forward to being on campus before the game, and the marching band is excited to march through campus before kick-off.

Student Body President Edward Akinyemi, who has been integral in the proposal and planning of this project, said he wants to keep old traditions, like moving the white buffalo statue at Kimbrough to the new stadium.

"We're not in the business of destroying the traditions," said Akinyemi. "We're just trying to put an investment into WT so the next generation will have a better place watch football and a better place for the football team to play."

Open forums for students and community members to ask questions and learn more will be held before the final student vote taking place on March 29th and 30th.

For a list of those dates and times, and more information on the proposal, visit this website .

If approved, the stadium could be ready for use by the fall of 2018.

