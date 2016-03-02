Super Lice in Texas

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Texas is one out of 25 states that have a mutated lice that is often referred to as super lice.

Pediatricians often suggest over the counter medication to treat lice but this strand has grown resistant to generic treatments.

With the development of newer treatments super lice can be killed with prescribed medication.

"Lice can only survive a centimeter from your scalp so a lot of the new products are designed to work against them. Plus your not having to use a whole bunch of product so you buy a little less," Pediatrician Mariada George said.

Lice can still be found 8 to 12 hours after being treated but they will be moving slower and can be combed out.

In order to survive lice need to feed so if they fall off they will not survive long. You do not have to spend extra measures in housecleaning. As long as you wash and dry any items the infected person wore or used. Items such as clothing, caps, pillow cases, bedding and towels.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention state lice is not a contagious disease or can spread by being around other infected people. Therefore, school children are not at risk of receiving lice from other students.

Amarillo ISD has a current policy that states your child should not miss any school due to nits or lice.

"Theoretically if you're just at school your not sharing hats, combs or that sort of a thing. You're not side by side with your buddy you can't give it to somebody else so why send a kid home for that reason," George said. "Also even if they do have lice its not a horrible contagious diseases it's not going to take students out of school for days and days."



