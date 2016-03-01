Decisions of Our Lives: Plan for aging loved ones

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Area Agency on Aging along with Amarillo College and the Panhandle Area Education Center will host an educational two day seminar this week.

The event called, 'Decisions of Our Lives: Planning for Your Journey' will be at the Lecture Hall of Amarillo College West Campus located at 6222 W. 9th Street in Amarillo.

The focus of the event is for caregivers, both family and professional, on decisions and plans for best practices in caring for those in need. Those attending will learn to identify and make informed decisions about care in the home, long term care facilities and hospice care.

Information will be provided regarding medicare, medicaid and end of life decisions, advance directives and estate planning.

Registration runs from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning with the seminar lasting from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. The seminar will continue the following day, March 4th during the same hours.

There is no cost for the event plus free Continuing Education Units will be offered. Lunch will be provided for free both days as well.

For more information you can call the Panhandle Area Health Education Center at 806-651-3482.



Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.