Bicyclist killed after collision with train

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Canyon police are urging residents to pay closer attention around train tracks following a fatal wreck this weekend.

The City of Canyon has posted several signs near the railroad tracks at 15th Street, telling people to pay attention for oncoming trains.

But those were not enough to prevent a fatal collision between a train and a bicyclist on Friday night.

In 2010, a woman died after being hit by a train in the exact spot where a man died this weekend. Neither of them saw the oncoming train.

"He parked his bike and was standing exactly in the same spot," said Dale Davis, Canyon Police Chief. "He, too, was watching that eastbound train and after it passed he just wasn't looking."))

49-year-old John Griswold was biking late Friday night, waiting for an eastbound train to pass when police said he did not see the westbound train approaching and was struck.

He died Saturday from his injuries.

Since late last year, 15th Street has been a designated quiet zone for trains. But police confirmed the train conductor honked his horn twice to give Griswold as much warning as possible.

"There is adequate signing out there," said Davis. "As a matter of fact, the City of Canyon has asked for more signing, and we have put up more signage there than is required."

Davis said about 100 trains travel through Canyon on these tracks every day. He is urging residents to take every precaution they can to avoid an accident.

"When you approach these intersections, regardless if the crossing arms are down, people have got to put their devices down," said Davis. "They've got to put their telephones down, turn their radios down, whatever they might be listening to. They've got to turn them down. They've got to look and listen. There is no second chance when you get hit by a train."

