Thieves continue to strike Amarillo neighborhood

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Residents in the Bivins neighborhood are on the lookout for thieves.

Someone stealing packages off people's porches in the Bivins neighborhood has been a hot topic, but the popularity of security systems is increasing the likelihood of someone being caught.

This is the video Chemika Peterson was alarmed to see after not seeing her package when she was told it was delivered.

What appears to be a woman walks up, knocks on the door, and once no one answers, takes the package and runs.

"Here comes somebody on my porch and off with my package they go. And I'm thinking, "Are you kidding me?" I was just so irritated," says Peterson.

And she is not the only one. Multiple residents have reported the same thing happening to them. But with security systems becoming more affordable and accessible, more videos like this can reach the public.

"There's products that will not only allow you to talk to not only get a video of the person but talk to the, so if somebody rings your doorbell, the camera pops up on your phone and you're able to talk to that person and ask what they want," says Danny Bixler with Allstate Security.

Peterson says she is obviously sad about losing the material item, but tells us there is an even bigger loss.

"I don't want anyone else to go through what I went through because you never know what people are being delivered. Some people have medicines delivered to their house. You don't want their medicine to go missing and medicine is expensive. It could be anything, so it doesn't matter, it's not what's in the package, it's the principle of the matter that you don't want it to keep happening to other people," says Peterson.

As for those wanting to get a surveillance system...Bixler suggests doing your research.

And you may possibly help get a thief caught. Peterson has a few words for the person who did this to her.

"If she is watching, just let your conscience be your guide. You don't want someone taking from you. Don't take from somebody else. The golden rule...do unto others as they do unto you. Just think about it."

If you have any information on these crimes, contact Amarillo Police at 378-9452.

