Panhandle EuroTech is helping the community once again

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Panhandle EuroTech is asking for donations and nominations for their new community service program called Goodwill Car Repair. EuroTech is working for the community helping to repair cars for people who are not able to pay.

Unlike back in December the company is not giving away a car, they are looking for nominees who already have a car that is in need of repairs. they are working free of charge for deserving people to make sure they have a safe and reliable car. EuroTech charging chosen customers nothing out of pocket for their time, work, or parts. They are asking that if you are in need of repairs that you are nominated and the nominations are still open.

To help these deserving people EuroTech needs your help. Co-owner Chris Limpkin says to fix all the cars they would need about $50,000 but they are setting a goal of about $4,000 which could help upwards of 20 people. They are still taking nominations for someone you think deserves a little automotive help and for more information about donating and nominating visit their website http://www.panhandleeurotech.com/ .

