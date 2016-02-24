Road Pump Station and Pipeline Installation public meeting

This map, provided by the City of Amarillo, shows the route of the installation, which will run from the Arden Road pump to the treatment facility on Osage. (Source: City of Amarillo)

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With the start of two major city projects Arden Road residents may see a significant difference in their daily commute.

Starting in March contract workers will start working on the Arden Road Pump Station and water pipeline installation from the Osage Water Treatment Plant to Arden Road.

The community is invited to attend a public meeting this Thursday at the Southwest Branch Library, located at 6801 W. 45th Avenue. Beginning at 6:30 residents will be able to hear overviews over both projects from city staff members and design engineers.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to ask questions and gain more information about each project.

S. J. Louis Construction received a $13,879,793.32 contract from Amarillo's City Council. Within the contract are provisions to help minimize the impact to the neighborhood traffic. Yet, residents from the area may want to find alternative routes during the construction period.

Work on the pipeline will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All motorists are advised to use extreme caution an anticipate delays.

