Lane closures expected on I-27 Thursday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Be prepared for slower moving traffic if your regular commute is on I-27.

Starting Thursday, the City of Amarillo will be closing down the far right lane of Interstate 27 to all motorists.

City crews will be replacing street light poles and light bulbs in order to improve nighttime visibility for drivers.

During the last winter storms many poles were damaged by vehicles and some light bulbs have reached their maximum expected lifetime.

Crews will begin replacements starting on the northbound Georgia street exist ramp and ending at SE 26th Ave.

The lane closure will begin between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

TxDOT wants to remind drivers to slow down in work zones.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

