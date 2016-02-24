PA Man behind bars after traffic stop

STRATFORD, TX (KFDA) - A Philadelphia man is behind bars this morning in Sherman County. Robert Joseph Romano Jr. is being held on 3rd degree felony money laundering and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, a deputy stopped a speeding silver Volkswagen and began to suspect the driver of additional criminal activity. A DPS K9 unit was called in to search the car and police recovered over $39,000 cash as well as drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.