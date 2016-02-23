Tori Patrick files motion regarding probation violation

Source: KFDA / Murder victim Dustin Pool was found in a Randall County Grain Silo months after he was killed in 2003. Patrick was a state witness in the murder trial under an immunity agreement.

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - One of Amarillo's most gruesome murder cases could be making its way back to court.

Tori Patrick was one of the state's key witnesses in the Dustin Pool murder trials in 2005,

Patrick was charged with kidnapping and put on probation for 10 years for her role in luring Pool to the River Tree Apartments in Amarillo, where he was assaulted by multiple people inside. Pool was reported missing in March 2003, and was found later that summer encased in three feet of concrete inside a Randall County grain silo. An autopsy later found he was beaten to death.

Patrick was granted a Use Immunity Agreement during the trials, meaning as long as she gave truthful testimony, what she said on the stand would not be used to convict her.

Her probation is set to end in March 2017, but on Jan. 25, 2016, the state filed a motion to revoke Patrick's probation after a violation involving methamphetamine.

This is not the first time Patrick has violated her probation.

If her probation is revoked, she could serve up to 10 years in prison.

Tuesday morning at 8:51, Patrick's attorney James Wooldridge filed two motions.

The first was a Motion to Quash the State's Motion to Revoke Order Granting Unadjudicated Probation, or a motion to stop the state from her revoking her probation.

The second was a Petition to Remove the Randall County Criminal District Attorney, James Farren, on grounds that he tampered with the witness and her original testimonies.

A hearing for these motions occurred just hours after they were filed, and the state asked the 47th District Court to postpone a ruling on these motions so they could have time to read the documents and fully prepare.

Another hearing will be scheduled for March.

Patrick has just over one year left on her probation.

NewsChannel 10 asked Wooldridge if Patrick had never violated her probation, would she have finished her time without bringing up these allegations?

Wooldridge answered, "well, probably."

The state noted in the hearing that a decade is a long time to wait to bring up these serious allegations, should they be proven true.

In her affidavit supporting these motions, Patrick states the following:

"I ceased to have any interaction with [my attorney Jeffrey Robnett] as a direct result of James Farren directing me to "get rid of him" following the July 22nd, 2004 meeting, I did so, and complied with James Farren's directions as a result of fear and duress induced by his threats to prosecute me for Capital Murder if I did not. As I now understand that the facts of this case would support neither Capital Murder or Kidnapping against me, I should never have been placed in the position of having to choose between the lesser of two evils. I was in such position because of the coercion inflicted by James Farren. Had he not threatened and persuaded me to abandon counsel, I would not have entered the plea agreement recorded in this matter."

Tampering with a witness is a first degree felony offense.

Farren said none of this is true, and he has no reason to believe Robnett was not a competent lawyer.

He does not believe the judge will pass Wooldridge's motions.

