Arizona family of 5 dead after tragic shooting and house fire

**UPDATE** The child taken to the hospital in critical condition has now died. The family of 5 were all killed Tuesday morning as tragic events unfolded in their home, all of which police are continuing to investigate.

UPDATE** Phoenix police say four people are dead including the gunman after a house fire and shooting.

Police Sgt. Trent Crump says all four killed in Tuesday morning's violence were adults. A girl thought to be between the age of 8 and 12 was also hospitalized in critical condition.

Crump declined to release names or specify the relationships of the individuals involved, but he said they were a family of five and that the shooter was the brother or son of the victims.

A Fire Department spokeswoman says the shooter set the house on fire.



PHOENIX, AZ (KFDA) - Phoenix police and firefighters braved gunshots, flames and smoke as they responded to the northwest side of town on a house fire and shooting.

Details of the Tuesday morning shooting remain unclear, but authorities say at least two people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds and that the gunman also was shot.

Police Sgt. Trent Crump says the victims' conditions aren't immediately available, and he says there could be additional victims inside the gutted home.

Firefighters put out the fire after it flared up a second time, with several standing on the roof as flames and smoke gushed out.

Police officers were shot at as they went into the house, some donning breathing apparatus to enter the burning home.

Crump says a 911 caller from the home described the shooting as a domestic situation.

