Benefit to be held Monday for injured Clarendon football player

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A benefit is being held Monday evening for Riley Shadle, a Clarendon football player who was severely injured during a game last season.

The event is at Blue Sky at I-40 and Western in Amarillo from 5 p.m. to close.

Blue Sky will donate 20% of its profits to the Shadle family to help fund his recovery.

