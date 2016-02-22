Investigation shows Clovis couple killed after parking on Curry County train tracks

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis couple has died after parking their car on railroad tracks west of Clovis Saturday night.

It was just before 11:00 p.m. when the train crashed into 36 year old Jason Cassady and his wife, 40 year old Rosann Lopez. Curry County officials say Lopez was airlifted to a medical facility in Lubbock where she later died.

Deputies say witnesses saw the car cross the tracks, then back up and park on the tracks. The train operator saw Cassady get out of the passenger side of the car and stand next to it until the collision happened.

Officers say the train was traveling westbound at almost 50 miles per hour and the train's engineer is the person who reported the crash.

At this point, the Curry County Sheriff says there has been no evidence indicating the incident was a suicide or that the man was forced on the tracks.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.