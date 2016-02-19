18 officers punished for death of Clements Unit inmate

AMARILLO, TX - Eighteen correctional officers at the Clements Unit are being disciplined for the recent homicide of an inmate.

On January 18th at 7:20 am, security personnel at the Clements Unit were conducting rounds when they observed 31-year-old Alton Rodgers unresponsive on his bunk.

His cellmate, offender Joe Greggs, was restrained and removed from the cell.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Serious Incident Review identified areas where policies, unrelated to the homicide, were not being properly followed by certain correctional staff.

The Major of Correctional Officers and 17 other officers were not performing cell checks adequately or providing appropriate oversight.

One person was recommended for dismissal and the 17 others were suspended without pay.

This review is ongoing and, will take a comprehensive look at events surrounding the homicide.

