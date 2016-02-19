Early morning house fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in northeast Amarillo that was apparently started by a pillow left too close to a candle.

Six fire units arrived at the home in the 800 block of Northeast 14th Ave. just after 5:30 a.m. Friday morning and had the fire under control in half an hour, officials said.

Two people were standing outside the home when fire units arrived. Both had no reports of any injuries.

The fire was contained to only one room in the house.

The home received most damage from the heavy smoke. An estimated $30,000 was the amount of the damages.



