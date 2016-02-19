Big Brothers Big Sisters partnering with local police for a new "Bigs In Blue" mentor program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle is now partnering with local police for a new "Bigs In Blue" mentor program. Big Brothers Big Sisters is hoping this partnership with police will provide role models and help youth have positive involvement with police.

Amarillo Police Department and BBBS are both really excited about the program. It has been presented to APD and they are working to extend the invitation to Potter and Randall County police officers as well. The goal is to provide all children facing adversity with a one on one positive role model and they believe area police officers are great people to mentor the youth.



Director Emily Nance says they want good citizens to be mentors, and who are better citizens than our local police. They want the children to have positive interaction with police. She also says BBBS is in desperate need of male mentors to help young men across the panhandle.

Bigs In Blue is not the only initiative Big Brothers Big Sisters is working on, they also asking community businesses if their employees would be good matches to be mentors.

For more information on how you can become a mentor visit http://bbbs.publishpath.com/. If you cannot volunteer your time you can participate in any of their many fundraising events. Their next event is Bowl for Kids Sake. The Bowling Tournament is taking place on April 2nd at Western Bowl.

