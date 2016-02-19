Victim in Amber Alert said to be in grave danger after machete attack

EL RENO, OK (KFDA) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a child who went missing following a machete attack that critically injured two people in El Reno, Oklahoma, late Wednesday night.

According to police, the stabbings happened just before 11 p.m. at a home in El Reno. Two male victims were stabbed and transported by a helicopter to OU Medical Center. They are in critical condition. One victim reportedly stumbled across the street, into a grocery store to seek help. He said he had been stabbed in the face and hand, and that there was another stabbing victim in the yard of the home.

Police believe the weapon used in the attack was a machete.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a child, identified as 8-year-old Mabel Lopez, who went missing following the stabbings. She is believed to be with her parents, 39-year-old Arcenio De Jesus and 33-year-old Miria Lopez-Rodriguez, also known as Maria Lopez or Maria Ramierez. They are from Guatemala.

De Jesus is listed as a suspect in the machete attack, and his wife is listed as an additional victim in this case. The wife and child are believed to be in danger.

All three are believed to be en route to Mexico in a gray 2005 Ford Explorer with an Oklahoma license plate 689LHD. The vehicle is not registered to De Jesus. He does not have a valid Oklahoma Driver's License.

De Jesus was arrested in 2015 for DUI and driving without a valid operator's license.

An arrest warrant has been issued for De Jesus. He's wanted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Police will present the charges to the Canadian County District Attorney.

According to El Reno police, De Jesus has fled the state of Oklahoma and is now believed to be somewhere in the state of Texas. De Jesus has been entered in to the National Law Enforcement Data base (NCIC) with full extradition authorization.

Federal, State and Local authorities in Texas have been notified and are working with El Reno police to locate De Jesus as well as to locate and ensure the safety of Miria and Mabel Lopez.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the El Reno, Oklahoma Police Department at 405-262-2121.

