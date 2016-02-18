Gruver man arrested for allegedly shooting dog

Source: Hansford Co. Sheriff's Dept. / Chadwick Grimes, 37, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a dog in Hansford County

GRUVER, TX - A Gruver man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting a dog.

Hansford County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a call of a missing dog that the owner later located under a bridge just outside Gruver.

The dog appeared to have been shot and discarded.

Investigation lead to the arrest of Chadwick Grimes, 37, of Gruver.

Grimes was charged with Deadly Conduct and is currently out on bond.

