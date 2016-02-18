Body found in alley behind V&M Liquor

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the victim in Thursday morning's car-pedestrian accident as 63-year-old Jesse Lester.
Investigators believe Lester was asleep in the alley behind the V&M Discount store on W. 10th Ave. when a vehicle struck and killed him. Police say two vehicles drove down the alley shortly before Lester's death: a vehicle that could be seen on security footage and a unit with the Amarillo Fire Department that was investigating a possible fire.
Police are currently unable to determine if either vehicle is responsible for hitting Lester.
Officials believe Lester was sleeping on a futon bed in the alley with another mattress covering him.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
