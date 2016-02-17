Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone!

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Managing alerts in the NewsChannel10 news app

    Managing alerts in the NewsChannel10 news app

    Wednesday, February 17 2016 10:59 PM EST2016-02-18 03:59:02 GMT
    Wednesday, February 17 2016 10:59 PM EST2016-02-18 03:59:02 GMT

    AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - At NewsChannel10, we strive to keep you updated on the day's events, breaking news, weather, and sports. One of the tools we use is the push alert mechanism through the free NewsChannel10 news app. The application allows us to send alerts to your mobile device at any time -- day or night.

    AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - At NewsChannel10, we strive to keep you updated on the day's events, breaking news, weather, and sports. One of the tools we use is the push alert mechanism through the free NewsChannel10 news app. The application allows us to send alerts to your mobile device at any time -- day or night.

MOBILE USERS, Tap to download now!: Apple | Android

NewsChannel10 News App

The latest app is now available for free download for Apple iOS and Android users. Upgrade your existing app today.Get the latest breaking news, weather, newscasts, sports, and more all sent directly to your phone:

  • Full customization of 'push' notification content
  • Interactive weather radar and extended forecasts
  • HD stream of On Air Newscasts and storage for future viewing
  • Access to all current and upcoming community events
  • Alerts you to news that matters

We are excited for the launch of our latest news app on Android and iOS mobile devices. 

The launch of our new app also means the one you currently know and love will go offline shortly. If your existing app doesn't prompt you to upgrade, you'll need to visit the iPhone or Google store and upgrade to the latest NewsChannel10 news app manually. Just type 'KFDA' or "NewsChannel10' into the search bar and the new app will appear, or click the above link.

 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly